Person arrested after incident shuts down part of Fredericton's north side

One person has been arrested following an incident that shut down a part of Fredericton’s north side Tuesday.

In a series of tweets sent out around 11:40 a.m., the Fredericton Police Force asked the public to avoid the area of Hillcourt Drive and blocked both entrances.

A tactical team and armoured vehicles were deployed during the operation. Officers were positioned with carbines and paramedics were on scene as a precaution.

CTV News reached out to Fredericton police for details as to what sparked the operation, however, they refused to comment.

A person was taken into custody sometime around 3:30 p.m.

Police remained on scene for a while after to investigate.

No other details have been released at this time.