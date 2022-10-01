Person assaulted during 'large disturbance involving weapons': Halifax police
One person has minor injuries after a disturbance at the Mumford Road bus terminal Friday night in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) says officers were called to the area around 10 p.m. after several reports of “a large disturbance involving weapons.”
When they arrived, police say they found one person who had been assaulted and was suffering from minor injuries.
HRP says the investigation is ongoing and there is currently no risk to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the HRP or Crime Stoppers.
