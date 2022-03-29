Person found dead, home destroyed by fire in Annapolis Valley

One person is dead following a house fire in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley.

Kentville Fire Chief Scott Hamilton says crews responded to a mobile home on Brook Street in North Kentville around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished within two hours but the home was destroyed.

Hamilton says one person was found dead inside the home. No details about the person have been released.

Hamilton says there were reports that a dog lived at the home as well, but no animal was found.

One firefighter was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but didn’t need to go to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters were still on scene monitoring hot spots Monday morning.

There is no word on a cause at this time. The fire marshal’s office and RCMP are investigating.