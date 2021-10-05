HALIFAX -- Police in Lunenburg, N.S. say they have identified the person and vehicle of interest in the investigation into shots fired at a home in Voglers Cove.

"The investigation is continuing and the RCMP would like to thank the public for their help and sharing our posts on social media," said the release.

Police issued a release Monday saying a person and the vehicle were caught on video surveillance in the area at the time the shots were fired last Friday night just after 10 p.m.

"The homeowner reported that approximately an hour earlier they had heard what they thought were fireworks," the RCMP said in a news release.

"They later located bullet holes in a wall and window in the home which prompted the call to police."