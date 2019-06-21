

CTV Atlantic





Fire crews had to use special equipment to rescue a person experiencing a medical emergency on a cargo ship in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency crews and EHS were called to Pier 27 before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Fire officials say the person was in medical distress and needed to be rescued from a hard-to-reach area of the ship.

They say the patient was about three decks below the boat’s main landing, so crews had to use a bucket truck to safely remove them from the ship.

The patient was taken to hospital. There is no word on their condition.

Halifax Fire says this type of rescue is uncommon, but not unheard of. They say they have two facilities dedicated to training for such incidents.