

THE CANADIAN PRESS





EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -- One person has died after an accident at a CN railyard in northern New Brunswick.

Eric Collard of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said initial indications are that the person was killed as a railcar reversed at the Edmundston Yard at about 8:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.

He said TSB investigators were on their way to the scene in Edmundston, N.B., and hoped to be there within a day.

Collard could not specify the gender or age of the victim, and said the TSB is still trying to confirm what happened.

It is the second serious railway injury in the region in two weeks.

A Via Rail employee was hit by a passenger train as it slowed at the Truro, N.S., train station on Nov. 23.

Two Truro police officers provided life-saving first aid and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.