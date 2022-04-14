Person of interest in Hillandale shooting considered armed and dangerous: N.B. RCMP

The RCMP is looking for a man it says is armed and dangerous after another man was seriously injured in a shooting in Hillandale, N.B., Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Route 130 and Beacons Field Road just before 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man in a white pickup truck had pulled up to a man walking on the road and fired a gun at him.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the truck was last seen fleeing the scene eastbound.

The RCMP says 28-year-old Jessy Miller is a person of interest in the shooting and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Miller and the victim are known to each other and they believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

At this time, police say the situation does not meet the criteria for an Alert Ready message.

Investigators have released a photo of Miller, who is described as a white man with hazel eyes. He is six-foot-one.

Police have also shared a picture of the pickup truck, which is a white 2017 Dodge Ram with New Brunswick licence plate NEX 552.

If spotted, police say residents should not approach Miller or the truck, and they should call 911 immediately.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has any information, or who has dash-cam or other footage from the area between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP at 506-325-3000.