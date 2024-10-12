Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation

Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide said a news release Saturday.

At approximately 3:02 p.m. Friday, HRP requested public assistance locating a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation in a news release.

Police located a deceased body during a well-being check at Quingate Place in Halifax Thursday at approximately 9:40 a.m. said the Friday release.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide said the release. It said that details were limited, but that police did not believe it was a random incident.

At 9:20 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed they had located the person of interest in a release.