ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Share

    Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide said a news release Saturday.

    At approximately 3:02 p.m. Friday, HRP requested public assistance locating a person of interest in relation to a homicide investigation in a news release.

    Police located a deceased body during a well-being check at Quingate Place in Halifax Thursday at approximately 9:40 a.m. said the Friday release.

    The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide said the release. It said that details were limited, but that police did not believe it was a random incident.

    At 9:20 a.m. Saturday, police confirmed they had located the person of interest in a release.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    • Local teen chases unique world record

      13-year-old Jackson Fuller is attempting to set the record for most miles travelled in an ATV within 24 hours this weekend, chasing it by lapping around the Orillia & District Agricultural Society (ODAS) Park circuit outside Orillia.

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News