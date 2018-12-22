

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The city of Saint John, N.B., says people's personal information may have been exposed in a data breach that affected its online parking ticket payment system.

The city says Click2Gov, a third-party software product that allows residents to pay parking tickets through the Saint John website, was breached by an unknown party, potentially exposing people's names, addresses and credit card information.

The city says it has contacted CentralSquare Technologies, which operates Click2Gov, to investigate the breach.

In the meantime, the city's payment site has been shut down, and Saint John advises anyone who believes they could be affected to closely monitor their financial accounts and contact their bank if they see any unauthorized activity.

The city "sincerely apologizes" for the incident and says the breach could have affected a number of municipalities across North America.

According to a report from cybersecurity research firm Gemini Advisory, 45 U.S. cities have also been affected by the Click2Gov breach.