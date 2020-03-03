CHARLOTTETOWN -- The Prince Edward Island government now says a data breach occurred in last week's reported ransomware attack and some personal information may have been compromised.

The malware was found on the government's server network, and officials say the virus was active for 90 minutes before it was contained.

In a statement last night the province says it appears a "small amount of data" was moved from the servers.

Officials say they will contact anyone whose personal information may have been involved in the breach.