Perth-Andover man wanted by police arrested: N.B. RCMP

    James Hovey is described as approximately six-foot-one and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. (RCMP) James Hovey is described as approximately six-foot-one and 260 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. (RCMP)
    A man from Perth-Andover, N.B., who was wanted by police has been arrested, according to a news release from RCMP.

    On May 7, a warrant was issued for 28-year-old James Hovey in connection with charges laid in January for:

    • possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000
    • failure to comply with a probation order

    Hovey was also wanted in connection with a number of recent alleged offences in the western region of the province.

    In Wednesday’s news release, the RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in locating Hovey.

