Perth-Andover man wanted by police arrested: N.B. RCMP

A man from Perth-Andover, N.B., who was wanted by police has been arrested, according to a news release from RCMP.

On May 7, a warrant was issued for 28-year-old James Hovey in connection with charges laid in January for:

possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000

failure to comply with a probation order

Hovey was also wanted in connection with a number of recent alleged offences in the western region of the province.

In Wednesday’s news release, the RCMP thanks the public for their assistance in locating Hovey.

