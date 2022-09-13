Pesticide used in attempt to eradicate invasive fish species in Nova Scotia lake

Nova Scotia's Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is attempting to chemically eradicate invasive smallmouth bass in a lake in the eastern part of the province. (PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS) Nova Scotia's Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture is attempting to chemically eradicate invasive smallmouth bass in a lake in the eastern part of the province. (PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island