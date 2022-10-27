Pet bird who flew the coop in Timberlea found at Dartmouth birthday party three days later

A beloved pet bird is back home with its owners after a wild three days in the open skies.

Two-year-old Echo the cockatiel managed to escape out the front door of her home in Timberlea, N.S., one evening last week.

After searching her neighbourhood for hours, owner Laura Carvery feared the worst.

“The temperatures got really cold, like around 8 degrees the night [she escaped],” Carvery said. “For an indoor bird, we were concerned she wasn’t going to make it through the night.”

By day three, the family was giving up hope – until they received a phone call.

“We got a phone call from someone in Woodlawn of all places,” Carvery said.

On the other end of the line was Alycia Richards of Dartmouth, N.S.

The Richards family was hosting their eight-year-old daughter’s backyard birthday bash, when an unexpected party guest swooped in.

“There was a commotion and when I went back outside, my brother-in-law had the bird on his shoulder and was coming into the house with it,” Richards said.

“I’m just saying in my head like ‘that’s not a wild bird,’” said Elgin, the birthday girl.

It turns out, little Echo went on a big adventure - travelling at least 20 kilometres over 72 hours from her home in Timberlea to Dartmouth.

“I wish we had like a miniature Go Pro and could stick it to her just to see what her adventures were because she’s never been outside before,” Carvery said.

Richards, who also has experience raising cockatiels, turned to social media to track down the owners.

“We went online to look at lost pets,” said Richards. “We started looking at all the posts and my brother-in-law actually came across the ad for the lost bird.”

It’s A Birds Life Aviary, where the Carvery family adopted Echo from, had put up a Facebook post that was shared more than 200 times.

The Carvery family rushed to the house, and were able to identify Echo as their bird due to a distinctive bald spot on her head.

Besides losing weight and needing to catch-up on some sleep, Echo is in good spirits.

Everyone who encountered the bird is grateful she is home safe.

“It makes me feel better to know that the bird is now home and safe, being loved and taken care of,” Elgin said. “I’m not afraid of birds anymore either!”

“I just felt really at ease because somebody else was looking out for her,” said Carvery.