Pfizer vaccine available for N.B. children aged six months to 5 years old

Children between six months and five years old in New Brunswick are now eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The New Brunswick government is encouraging parents to book an appointment for eligible children to help slow the spread of the virus, as well as reduce severe effects for those most at risk.

The Moderna vaccine has already been available to New Brunswick children in this age group since July.

“Public Health continues to strongly recommend New Brunswickers stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines. This includes having young children get their initial vaccines and everyone else getting a booster when they are eligible,” said Dr. Yves Leger, the acting chief medical officer of health, in a news release Tuesday.

“This is especially important as we move indoors during the winter months and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19, are expected to rise.”

Booster doses are available for New Brunswickers aged five years and older, as long as five months have passed since their last vaccine dose or COVID-19 infection, whichever is more recent.

Vaccine clinics continue to be offered across the province and at participating pharmacies.

Clinic locations can be found online.

As of Oct. 29, 90.6 per cent of people in New Brunswick had one dose of vaccine, 85.5 per cent had two doses, 53.9 per cent had one booster and 24.1 per cent had two boosters.