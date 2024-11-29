PGA Tour Americas to return to Mactaquac, N.B.

The PGA Tour Americas will make its return to New Brunswick next year after a successful first event in Mactaquac.

In an announcement Friday, the New Brunswick government said the Explore NB Open, a PGA sanctioned event, will return to Mactaquac Provincial Park Golf Course after the first event attracted thousands of visitors.

“We are excited to welcome back the Explore NB Open,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Isabelle Thériault.

“This tournament attracts top-tier golfers from around the world and brings significant economic benefits to our province. We look forward to welcoming players and visitors to experience the competition’s excitement and the vibrant communities and unique attractions that make New Brunswick a world-class destination.”

The tournament also allows players to showcase their skills and advance their careers in front of a large audience. In July, a total of 156 players from 23 different countries took part.

“Golf New Brunswick is thrilled to welcome back the 2025 Open to our province,” said Brianna McQuillan, the organization’s executive director.

“This year, we were amazed by how golf enthusiasts and communities across New Brunswick embraced the event. At Golf New Brunswick, we remain dedicated to growing the game through our junior golf programs, and we cannot wait to see the continued development of golf in our province through this remarkable event.”

The Explore NB Open is set to return to New Brunswick from June 30 to July 6, 2025. Tickets will soon be available online according to the announcement, but no specific date has been given.

