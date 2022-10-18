Pharmacists in 16 P.E.I. communities can now assess and prescribe for 32 common ailments

Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful

New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.

Molli seed localizing tech for breast cancer removal (courtesy of Molli Surgical)

