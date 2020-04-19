MONCTON -- There is concern in New Brunswick from residents who say they’re paying extra fees for medical prescriptions.

Despite the premier’s request for pharmacists to waive extra dispensing fees and copays, many are still paying the price of each trip.

Susan Walton’s regular 90 day prescription supply has been cut down to 30 at a time, as part of the pandemic protocols.

On top of her private insurance, Walton pays an additional dispensing fee for each prescription.

“Depending on the date of the refill, I could be making three to four trips a month to pick up the 12 prescriptions that we require,”

Not only is she now making extra trips to the pharmacy, she’s paying extra fees each time.

Walton was working part-time as a driver for seniors to medical appointments, but that work has come to a halt due to the pandemic.

She says the additional copayments and expensing fees are proving costly.

“We’re going to be paying $5160 a year, instead of $3720,” says Walton.

The New Brunswick Pharmacists Association says they are temporarily limiting the supply of medications to 30 days in an effort to secure the stability of drug supply.

New Brunswick premier Blaine Higgs acknowledged those worries earlier this week during a news conference.

“I know there has been an issue for some people around paying multiple fees or copays for prescriptions,” said Higgs. “This is because many people, who typically receive a refill of prescriptions to last 60 or 90 days, are now receiving results of 30 days, leading to more frequent fees than usual.

He’s since urged all pharmacists to remove the extra dispensing and co-pay fees associated with the new limits of prescription refills for those covered by private drug plans.

“We recognize this temporary directive means some patients are paying more dispensing fees and/or copay, and we sympathize with those patients. We are also very concerned about our pharmacists on the frontline who are bearing the brunt of the public’s frustration on this issue,” said Janet MacDonnell, Interim Executive Director of the N.B. Pharmacists’ Association in a release posted to their website on Friday.

Higgs’ request to remove the extra fees was only an encouragement, not a mandate, and there are many cases, like Walton’s where it does not apply.

Walton says this will put seniors and others who are unemployed into financial hardship.

“Almost like putting prescriptions before food, or what do they do if they can’t fill their prescriptions monthly?” asks Walton.

Another worry from some filling up prescriptions is the potential exposure to COVID-19 while making several trips to the pharmacy and the lessened physical distancing that comes with it.