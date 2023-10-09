Philippe brings high winds, power outages to parts of Nova Scotia

It was a stormy Saturday night in Halifax, where gusts of wind roared through the city and trees swayed chaotically in response.

Past midnight, the winds picked up speed, with some areas of the province drenched by relentless rain showing evidence of post-tropical storm Philippe moving through the region.

The heavy winds in certain areas of Nova Scotia affected power lines, leaving 5,000 people in the dark at the peak of the weather system.

Nova Scotia Power crews remained ready for repairs throughout the night. “We’ve had 500 people in the field and hundred behind the scenes. Our emergency operation center was open as well so [we had] significant amount of people in here and ready to respond to those outages if they occurred,” said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead.

The winds remained low-enough for utility crews to restore power almost immediately after power outages.

“Normally when the winds are 80 kilometers or higher we do stand our buckets down from a safety perspective but winds did not get that high and that was able to get up there right away and restore power as quickly as possible,” explained Drover.

The weather system has left many in the Halifax-area especially thankful this long weekend.

“It seems to be that it was going to be super rainy and for some reason the universe is letting us enjoy it so I think that’s a way to give thanks to appreciate that in the end we are all safe,” added Drover.

However, it was a different story for those with nowhere to call home. Getting through a storm in a tent is difficult.

“One of them was supplied by the city but there was one that was also privately brought in so luckily we have the city workers that will come in and help us in the end,” said Kathryn, who is living in tent communities in Halifax.

While the waters have settled in Halifax, the waves crashed along the shore of Domnion Beach in Cape Breton where conditions deteriorated throughout the day.

Remnants of a large, sprawling storm were still affecting the region up to 24 hours later.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.