Phoney animal protection officers are giving out bad information: PEI Humane Society

The PEI Humane Society says some people are pretending to be animal protection officers.

The group alleges the fake officers are contacting members of the public and giving them false information about animal welfare.

Ashley Travis, a spokesperson for the humane society, says those doing the impersonating are eroding the trust of the organization and its officers.

“Our animal protection officers do an incredibly difficult job,” said Travis in a Friday news release.

“They are the front line of our work here at [the PEI Humane Society] and we could not save and protect as many animals as we do without their hard work.”

The group says its officers wear uniforms and drive marked vehicles. They will always identify themselves in phone calls and never work on behalf of the society in plain clothes or in their personal vehicles.

If you have been contacted by someone you think is misrepresenting themselves as an officer, the society asks that you call them at 902-892-1190 or email info@peihumanesociety.com.