Photo released of suspect believed to be involved in scam targeting Halifax seniors
Halifax Regional Police is continuing to investigate a scam targeting seniors and have released photos of a suspect believed to be involved.
Police say the Financial Crime Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has received more than 44 reports over the last few months related to a scam designed to defraud seniors of their money.
According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), it is believed the scammers have defrauded victims of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
In each incident, the scam begins with the victim receiving a call from someone pretending to be a family member. The caller alerts the victim that they have been arrested and are in jail. At that point, another person claiming to represent the detained individual joins the call, informing the victim they need to pay money to have their loved one released from police custody.
In some of the cases, police say the suspect made arrangements to pick up the money in person. The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s to 30s, standing approximately six feet tall with short dark hair and glasses.
In two instances, HRP says the suspect identified themselves as a police officer.
“We are advising citizens that police will never make this type of call,” HRP said in a Tuesday news release.
“If you receive a call from someone representing themselves as a police officer and they request money for bail, this is a scam. Do not provide or confirm any personal or financial information and hang up the phone.”
Police are reminding the public to be suspicious of any emails or calls asking for money. It’s also important to make sure the caller is legitimate before giving them any money.
“You should not give personal information to anyone, whether solicitation occurs by email, telephone or in person, unless you have initiated the contact or you are certain of the identity of the individual and/or the legitimacy of the organization they claim to represent,” the release continued.
Anyone who has lost money or has had their identify compromised as the result of a scam is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016. In cases where you haven’t been a victim, you can still report a scam to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.
