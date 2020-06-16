HALIFAX -- Centenarian Millie Leadbeater has influenced generations of Cape Breton musicians. A talented piano player, Millie had her own radio show in Antigonish, N.S. in the 1940s.

Tuesday, Millie marked her 100th birthday.

“I guess I’m lucky I hit the hundred, because very few people do, so I’m grateful,” says Millie.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Millie was planning to travel back to Cape Breton for her birthday. However, she says she's happy to stay at home in Pembroke, Ontario with her daughter and son-in-law.

“In fact, a few minutes ago my son called and he played ‘Happy Birthday' on the fiddle for me,” says Millie.

Paul Cranford has been a friend and musical collaborator of Millie's for 40 years.

“Well, I had a big plan for her 100th birthday, but COVID sort of knocked the wind out of the sails. I'm working on a book, it's going to be called ‘The Cape Breton Irish Collection,’” says Paul.

Paul plans to release the book in conjunction with Millie’s centennial celebration.

“We'll probably see Mildred at Christmas time, so maybe I'll have it ready by then, but I've made my ultimate deadline her 101st birthday,” says Paul.

Millie says the secret to her longevity is to drink Scotch.

“If you do, you'll hit old age. If you don't, you're not going to hit it,” she says.