HALIFAX -- An 18-year-old man from Westville, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with a July crash that left a woman dead.

Shortly after 1:35 a.m. on July 16, Pictou District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Egypt Road in Hillside, N.S.

Police say the vehicle left the road and overturned. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another female and a male were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

On Thursday, police charged the driver, 18-year-old Connor Roland MacLeod of Westville, N.S., with the following charges:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm

Operation of Conveyance While Impaired by Alcohol

Operation of Conveyance While Impaired by drug

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Dangerous Operation Causing Death

MacLeod is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 5, 2021.