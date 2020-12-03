Advertisement
Pictou County man, 18, charged in July crash that left woman dead
HALIFAX -- An 18-year-old man from Westville, N.S. is facing several charges in connection with a July crash that left a woman dead.
Shortly after 1:35 a.m. on July 16, Pictou District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Egypt Road in Hillside, N.S.
Police say the vehicle left the road and overturned. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another female and a male were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
On Thursday, police charged the driver, 18-year-old Connor Roland MacLeod of Westville, N.S., with the following charges:
- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death
- Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm
- Operation of Conveyance While Impaired by Alcohol
- Operation of Conveyance While Impaired by drug
- Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm
- Dangerous Operation Causing Death
MacLeod is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on April 5, 2021.