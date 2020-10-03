HALIFAX -- New Glasgow Regional Police has arrested and charged a Pictou County man in relation to an arson that happened Friday morning.

Police responded to a complaint of a theft from a vehicle around 9:35 a.m. in the Carlton Street area of New Glasgow.

Around the same time police and the New Glasgow Fire Department also responded to a fire at an apartment complex on Summit Avenue.

Four residents were in the apartment complex at the time of the fire but nobody was injured. Nearby streets were closed to pedestrians and traffic for over an hour.

The building suffered minor damages.

Upon investigation, police arrested a 43-year-old man. He is facing multiple charges including arson, mischief-endanger life, mischief-damage to property, and theft from a motor vehicle under $5,000.

The suspect has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Nova Scotia Provincial Court in Pictou, N.S. on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.