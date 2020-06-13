HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 25-year-old Pictou County man with child pornography charges.

Police say on October 12, 2019, members of the RCMP’s Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, along with members of the Pictou County RCMP, New Glasgow Regional Police and RCMP Digital Forensic Services searched a home in Pictou, N.S.

Investigators had received a tip from a social media application that child pornography was being shared on their service.

On March 18, 2020, 25-year-old Jade Black of Pictou County, was charged with transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Black was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear before the courts on July 27, 2020.