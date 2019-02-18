

A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was assaulted in Pictou County, N.S.

The RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a “serious assault” at a home on Merigomish Road in Linacy, N.S., on Jan. 28.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious head and facial injuries. Police say he remains in a Halifax hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, and assault.

James Kirk Sim of Thorburn, N.S., is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 8.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.