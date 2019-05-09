

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Pictou County home and assaulted two people inside.

The RCMP responded to the home on Sherbrooke Road in Blue Mountain, N.S., shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man forced his way into the home and assaulted a woman inside.

A male resident was outside and saw the suspect enter the home. He ran inside and confronted the suspect, which police say led to a struggle.

The suspect then fled the home on foot. He was arrested by police a short time later and taken into custody.

Police allege the man caused damage inside the home and also damaged a vehicle that was parked outside.

Police say the suspect is known to the victims.

Shane David Dunn is facing charges of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, assault, and assault causing bodily harm.

The 44-year-old Pictou County man was held in custody and appeared in Pictou provincial court on Wednesday. He was remanded into custody and is due back in court on May 28.