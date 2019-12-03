Pictou County man dies after being pinned underneath tractor
Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 12:32PM AST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 12:33PM AST
HALIFAX -- A man has died after he became pinned underneath a tractor in Pictou County.
The RCMP and local fire departments responded to the incident off Highway 376 in Durham, N.S., before 4 p.m. Monday.
Police say the man was operating a tractor in order to pull another tractor out of the ice.
Police say the tractor then flipped, pinning the man underneath.
The 76-year-old Durham man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the incident is under investigation.