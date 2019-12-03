HALIFAX -- A man has died after he became pinned underneath a tractor in Pictou County.

The RCMP and local fire departments responded to the incident off Highway 376 in Durham, N.S., before 4 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man was operating a tractor in order to pull another tractor out of the ice.

Police say the tractor then flipped, pinning the man underneath.

The 76-year-old Durham man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident is under investigation.