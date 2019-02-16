

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges as the RCMP and SPCA investigate a report of animal cruelty at a home in Pictou County, N.S.

Pictou District RCMP responded to the home on Maple Street in Sylvester, N.S., on Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found an injured dog inside.

Police say the dog was in need of medical attention and taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

A 55-year-old man was arrested and is facing charges of causing damage or injury to animals or birds, and causing animals or birds unnecessary suffering.

The man was released from custody and is due to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 15.

Police have not released the man’s name.

The RCMP and SPCA are investigating the incident.