David Weatherbee of Scotsburn, N.S. has been handed a lifetime prohibition from owning domestic animals and fined $2,600.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it received a call in January that two dogs were at a residence “in poor conditions and without anyone residing there.”

When SPCA officers went to the property, they found two dogs living in “extremely unsanitary conditions and without adequate shelters,” the SPCA said in a news release.

“The water was frozen, and no food was available. A third dog was found deceased on the property.”

Officers seized the dogs in the pen and the deceased dog was taken for necropsy at the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture. “Reports determined that the spaniel-

type dog was severely matted, coated in feces, and likely died of chronic renal failure possibly brought on by the administration of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medication,” the SPCA said.

Weatherbee pleaded guilty to causing an animal to be in distress, failing to provide a wounded animal with adequate medical attention, and confining and animal to an enclosure or area with inadequate space, unsanitary conditions and without providing an opportunity for exercise. All of these charges were laid under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

“This case was very sad and disturbing considering the dismal conditions and severe neglect that all of these dogs were left to endure,” said Nova Scotia SPCA chief provincial inspector Jo-Anne Landsburg.

Weatherbee was also ordered to pay the Nova Scotia SPCA $689.20 in restitution costs.

The Nova Scotia SPCA has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty and neglect and asks anyone who witnesses violations to contact their confidential cruelty line at 1-888-703-7722.