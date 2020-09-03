HALIFAX -- Police in New Glasgow, N.S., have issued two arrest warrants for a Pictou County man wanted for forcible confinement and assault with a weapon.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the arrest warrants are related to separate investigations into two incidents in Trenton, N.S.

In addition to forcible confinement and assault with a weapon, 33-year-old Mathew Nathan Fulton is facing a number of charges, including assault, mischief, being unlawfully in a dwelling house and uttering threats against a person.

Police say Fulton should not be confronted if spotted.

Anyone with information on Fulton’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902 752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).