ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Pictou County man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP

    A 30-year-old Justin Daniel Graham from Pictou County, N.S., is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant. (Courtesy: RCMP) A 30-year-old Justin Daniel Graham from Pictou County, N.S., is wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    A 30-year-old Pictou County, N.S. man is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

    According to a news release from Pictou County RCMP, Justin Daniel Graham is presently wanted for:

    • assault
    • uttering threats
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from a peace officer
    • operation while prohibited

    Graham is described as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

    Police say Graham is known to frequent Pictou, Colchester, Hants, and Cumberland counties.

    Investigators say they have made several attempts to locate Graham and are now asking the public for help.

    Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News