Pictou County man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: N.S. RCMP

A 30-year-old Pictou County, N.S. man is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

According to a news release from Pictou County RCMP, Justin Daniel Graham is presently wanted for:

assault

uttering threats

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from a peace officer

operation while prohibited

Graham is described as 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. He has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Graham is known to frequent Pictou, Colchester, Hants, and Cumberland counties.

Investigators say they have made several attempts to locate Graham and are now asking the public for help.

Anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.

