Pictou County, N.S., man charged with firearm offences: RCMP

A Plymouth, N.S., man has been charged with firearm offences after an incident in the Pictou County community.

Officers with the Pictou County District RCMP responded to a distress call at a home on Jean Street around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, investigators noticed bullet holes in the front window of the residence as they arrived at the scene.

After securing the scene, officers began communicating with the man inside.

Police say the man surrendered to officers and was arrested without incident at about 12:46 p.m.

Ildeberto Bulhoes, 45, has been charged with:

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing possession is unauthorized

careless use of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm

Bulhoes was held in custody ahead of a scheduled appearance in Pictou provincial court Tuesday.