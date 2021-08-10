HALIFAX -- Pictou County District RCMP have charged a 35-year-old New Glasgow, N.S., man in connection with an arson that occurred on Pictou Landing Road in Hillside, N.S.

Police say they received a call about a fire at a home just after 3 a.m. on Sunday.

"Upon arrival, police learned that the fire had been deliberately set while three people were in the home," the RCMP said in a news release. "The occupants advised police that they smelled gasoline just before they began to smell smoke and they quickly evacuated the home as it went up in flames. Despite the best efforts of local fire departments, the home was severely damaged by the fire."

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes and no one was injured.

Police say they were called to the same home on July 28, after a man uttered threats to burn the home down but had fled the area before police could get there.

"Investigators were able to gather additional evidence and determine that the same man who uttered the threats, had followed through and committed the arson," the RCMP said in the news release.

Police say they located the man later on Sunday and arrested him after a "short foot chase."

The RCMP have charged Scott Mitchell Anderson with the following:

three counts of arson – disregard for human life;

uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm; and,

uttering threats to property.

Anderson has been remanded will appear in Pictou Provincial Court for a bail hearing on Thursday at 11a.m.