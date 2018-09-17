Mounties in Pictou County have arrested two people after a stabbing on Sunday evening.

Police say they went to a home on Merigomish Road in Linacy, N.S., where they learned that a man had been stabbed several times by another man.

“The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a third man,” the police said in a news release. “The victim also departed the scene prior to police arrival.”

Mounties located the suspect vehicle a short time later and arrested the 23-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger, charging them both with assault with a weapon.

Police say both men remain in custody.

“The victim was located earlier (Monday) and police verified that he sustained stab wounds to his upper body, and he was offered medical treatment,” the news release said.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crime, or has information about this crime or suspect, to call the Pictou District RCMP at 902-755-4141. Please quote file# 20181392660.