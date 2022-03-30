Pictou County RCMP seek suspects after man attacked with metal bar, sprayed with irritant

The RCMP in Pictou County is looking for two suspects after a man was attacked with a metal bar and sprayed with an irritant in Rocklin, N.S.

Pictou County District RCMP responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at a home on Gairloch Road just after 10 p.m. on March 22.

According to police, two men went to the home and asked for help fixing a "wobbly tire" on their vehicle.

Once outside, police say the homeowner was hit with a metal bar and then sprayed with an irritant. Police say both men fled the scene in a vehicle.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall confirmed the male victim suffered minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police do not believe this was a random act.

The RCMP has released surveillance video and still images of one of the suspects in hopes it will help with their investigation. They say there are no images available of the second man.

One man is described as white, in his early 20s, five-foot-eight inches tall and 150 pounds. He has short, curly, dark brown hair and freckles on his face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a plaid jacket, orange hunting hat and medical mask.

The second man is described as white, in his early 20s, six-feet tall and has short or buzzed hair. He was wearing a hat and safety glasses during the incident.

Police say the suspects' vehicle is believed to be a hatchback or SUV with a loud exhaust. They add it is dark in colour, has six spoke wheels, C-shaped taillights and the reverse lights are located in the lower bumper.

Anyone who recognizes the men, the vehicle, or who has information about the incident, is asked to contact the Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).