Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: police

A woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, New Glasgow Regional Police tried to conduct a traffic stop of a blue Honda Civic on East River Road. Police say the driver refused to stop and drove away from police at a high speed.

In a news release, New Glasgow police say they did not pursue the driver “in the interest of public safety.”

Then, around 6:30 a.m., an off-duty Stellarton Police Service officer found the vehicle on Middle River Road in Union Centre. Police say the vehicle was involved in a crash, and no other vehicles were involved.

A 31-year-old woman was subsequently charged with:

flight from police

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

operating a motor vehicle while license revoked

operating a motor vehicle with no insurance

The woman was released from custody with conditions. She’s set to appear in Pictou provincial court on June 3.