HALIFAX -- Pictou District RCMP are asking the public for information about a home invasion in Priestville, N.S. on Friday.

Police responded to a call 9:49 p.m. on March 20, of a woman who said she had been hit in the head and needed assistance.

When RCMP members arrived, they learned three to four men wearing ski masks had entered the home and struck the occupants of the home on the head with a baseball bat.

The suspects stole cash and marijuana and fled the area in a small dark sedan, similar to a Honda Civic. Police say the car fled in the direction of Sherbrooke Rd, towards Highway 104.

The two victims were taken to hospital by EHS, with injuries that are believed to be non life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.