Picture perfect: New book showcases portraits of diverse Nova Scotians

A new book featuring the faces of 100 Nova Scotians has just been released by renowned local photographer Anne Launcelott.

“We Are Nova Scotia” is meant to both celebrate and show an honest portrayal of the province.

“It hopefully demonstrates how diverse we are,” says Launcelott, who received her first camera at the age of 15. “It was an incredible experience.”

Despite starting the project during the COVID-19 pandemic, she says everyone -- from fishermen to politicians -- was open to having their picture taken in their space.

Launcelott says the project confirmed to her that Nova Scotians are welcoming and friendly.

“I spent time with them, to get to know them, and they got to know me a bit – everyone is so friendly, so down to earth,” she says. “Even the lieutenant-governor and our premier. We’re so lucky.”

The book showcases several recognizable residents, and some who are not so well-known. Launcelott’s travels took her to Lower Whitehead, a small community in Guysborough County. There she met local ‘hermit’ Arthur Peitzsch.

“I think I really like that photo because that’s very much the photography I do while I’m travelling,” she says. “I just loved the colour and the texture of the wall behind him. The smoke had coloured the walls … it was just the kind of photo I like to take of people.”

She hopes readers realize what a great province they live in.

“And how incredible the people are, whoever the people are … I was blow away. I was really blown away by the people I photographed.”

“We Are Nova Scotia” is available online and in bookstores.