Picture perfect: New book showcases portraits of diverse Nova Scotians
A new book featuring the faces of 100 Nova Scotians has just been released by renowned local photographer Anne Launcelott.
“We Are Nova Scotia” is meant to both celebrate and show an honest portrayal of the province.
“It hopefully demonstrates how diverse we are,” says Launcelott, who received her first camera at the age of 15. “It was an incredible experience.”
Despite starting the project during the COVID-19 pandemic, she says everyone -- from fishermen to politicians -- was open to having their picture taken in their space.
Launcelott says the project confirmed to her that Nova Scotians are welcoming and friendly.
“I spent time with them, to get to know them, and they got to know me a bit – everyone is so friendly, so down to earth,” she says. “Even the lieutenant-governor and our premier. We’re so lucky.”
The book showcases several recognizable residents, and some who are not so well-known. Launcelott’s travels took her to Lower Whitehead, a small community in Guysborough County. There she met local ‘hermit’ Arthur Peitzsch.
“I think I really like that photo because that’s very much the photography I do while I’m travelling,” she says. “I just loved the colour and the texture of the wall behind him. The smoke had coloured the walls … it was just the kind of photo I like to take of people.”
She hopes readers realize what a great province they live in.
“And how incredible the people are, whoever the people are … I was blow away. I was really blown away by the people I photographed.”
“We Are Nova Scotia” is available online and in bookstores.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Higher interest rates and mortgages: What do they help and hinder?
With the Bank of Canada expected to keep raising its policy interest rate through 2023, experts expect the gap between fixed and variable mortgage rates to shrink. If you're in the market for a mortgage, here's some advice on what to consider when deciding which type to opt for.
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
'We're still in a pandemic': PM defends extension of border restrictions as industry groups demand relief
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the recent extension of COVID-19 border restrictions, saying the decision is 'anchored in science' as representatives from the travel and tourism sector gather in Ottawa to demand relief.
Tim Hortons app collected vast amounts of sensitive data: privacy watchdogs
The Tim Hortons mobile ordering app violated the law by collecting vast amounts of location information from customers, an investigation by federal and provincial privacy watchdogs has found.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty of murder, manslaughter in shootings of Metis hunters
The family of two Metis hunters who were shot to death on a rural road in Alberta say they would have liked harsher convictions for the men who killed their loved ones but are satisfied those responsible will be behind bars. A jury found Anthony Bilodeau, 33, guilty of manslaughter in the death of Jacob Sansom on Tuesday and guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Maurice Cardinal, who was Sansom's uncle.
Rise in business bankruptcies could signal a wave of defaults to come: expert
The number of bankruptcies filed by Canadian businesses is on the incline, according to the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. One expert warns this surge could signal a growing wave of defaults among businesses in Canada over the months and years to come.
New credit card class action allows Canadian businesses to claim rebates of up to $5,000
Businesses in Canada may be eligible to claim hundreds of dollars in credit card processing fees following a multimillion-dollar class action settlement with Visa and Mastercard.
Toronto
-
Canada's travel restrictions were just extended. What you need to know before flying at Toronto Pearson
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions are sticking around for at least another month while delays at Toronto Pearson Airport continue to mount.
-
Lotto Max draw hits $113M in prizes as OLG announces 'big' Ontario winners
Two people in Ontario are waking up $1 million richer after Tuesday night's Lotto Max draw.
-
Here are 11 ridings in Ontario to watch on election day
With election day around the corner, local races across Ontario are heating up.
Calgary
-
Woman dies after being pinned under SUV in Calgary as boyfriend suffers medical episode
A woman has died after her boyfriend suffered a medical episode, suspected by police to be the result of drug use, that led to her being pinned under their crossover SUV in downtown Calgary.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Missing Calgary man’s remains found near Morley
Calgary police are looking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a Calgary man whose remains were found west of the city last month.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Premier Francois Legault's assertion that Quebec risks turning into Louisiana if the province doesn't have more control over immigration is based more in pre-election posturing than reality, opposition politicians and experts said this week.
-
Quebec premier accused of trying to 'buy' election with another inflation payment if elected
The Parti Quebecois is accusing Quebec Premier Francois Legault of trying to 'buy the next election' with another round of payments for Quebecers.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec’s controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved royal assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining Quebec’s common language
Edmonton
-
Assault at Holy Trinity School sends student to hospital
A student at Holy Trinity School was hospitalized on Tuesday after an assault inside the school.
-
Flair Airlines can stay in the sky after regulator finds company 'is Canadian'
Discount carrier Flair Airlines is allowed to keep its licence after the Canadian Transportation Agency concluded on Wednesday the company "is Canadian."
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral procession downtown for Sudbury firefighter
Dozens of first responders are expected to march downtown in a funeral procession for a Sudbury firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
-
Kirkland Lake teen charged with sexual assault
A 14-year-old in northern Ontario is facing some serious charges following a sexual assault investigation.
-
New sexual assault charges for Jacob Hoggard in Kirkland Lake
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, who is currently awaiting a verdict in his sexual assault trial, has been charged in another alleged sexual assault.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has lifted a severe thunderstorm warning, but a severe thunderstorm watch is still in effect for the region.
-
International student pleads guilty in crash that killed three people, injured one
A 25-year-old international student from India pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Sarnia courtroom after a high-speed crash that killed three other students and injured another.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices rise once again in Manitoba
Manitobans should brace themselves for the next time they head to the pumps, as gas prices have risen once again in the province.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shooting at Portage lounge
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting on Portage Avenue Tuesday night.
-
Minimum wage bill and others expected to pass before Manitoba legislature break
Politicians at the Manitoba legislature are expected to pass a number of bills into law this evening before starting their summer break.
Ottawa
-
Hydro Ottawa shifting to 'tactical' work to reconnect remaining customers
Hydro Ottawa is shifting its work to the remaining small circuits in localized neighbourhoods in order to reconnect the final customers who lost power May 21.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial
The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp's $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.
-
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada has hiked its key overnight interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5 per cent and will also continue quantitative tightening. The rate hike comes as the Bank believes that inflation will likely move higher in the near term before beginning to ease.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge 18-year-old following replica gun scare at school
An 18-year-old man had been charged in connection to an alleged assault involving a replica gun at a Saskatoon school.
-
Sask. woman alleges baby was 'thrown in the garbage' after miscarriage at hospital
A Saskatchewan family says they were told their baby was 'thrown in the garbage' following a miscarriage.
-
Man killed in Saskatoon basement fire
A man is dead after a fire overnight in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Tense video shows man with large blade rampaging at Vancouver gas station
Multiple videos have emerged of a man armed with what appears to be a machete rampaging at a Vancouver gas station before being arrested Wednesday morning.
-
Vancouver restaurant books hundreds of reservations in 1 day after being named Canada's best
A Vancouver restaurant that recently topped Canada's Best Restaurants List says it booked hundreds of reservations in just one day.
-
Tallest tower in B.C. may be built in Burnaby as part of skyscraper project
The tallest tower in the province is being considered as part of a development in Burnaby.
Regina
-
'He’s gone because of you': Samwel Uko's family speaks out as tensions flare during inquest
For the first time since he died two years ago, Uko’s parents addressed media on Wednesday morning ahead of the third day of the inquest into his death.
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Riders fall short in first pre-season matchup
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost 25-16 to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Tuesday night at Mosaic Stadium.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Impaired driver who killed woman, dog near Victoria to be sentenced
An impaired driver who struck two sisters, killing one and critically injuring the other, near Victoria in 2018 will be sentenced Wednesday.
-
Comox Valley RCMP investigating after dog attacks another dog, sends owner to hospital
RCMP in the Comox Valley are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the owner of an off-leash dog that attacked a leashed dog on Tuesday evening.
-
CRD warns of 'above average' mosquito numbers at beach near Victoria
The Capital Regional District says it's aware of an "above average" number of nuisance mosquitoes at Island View Beach this year.