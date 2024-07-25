Pilot program at Fredericton hospital offers easier access to physiotherapy, occupational therapy

A new program in Fredericton is helping patients access physiotherapy and occupational therapy (OT) services. The service is being offered in the emergency department at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

In a news release, the Horizon Health Network said the program is designed to provide faster access to services, reduce wait times, decrease the length of hospital stays and improve the overall patient experience.

Horizon’s regional director of therapeutics, Jacqueline Gordon, said the innovative approach enhances the quality of care provided to patients.

“[It] also contributes to more efficient operations and patient flow in our ED,” Gordon said.

The pilot program, launched in January, identifies patients who could benefit from physiotherapy or OT during triage and connects them to health professionals on-site within the department.

Horizon said patients are assessed and treated with fewer delays and without the need for additional visits.

David Arbeau is the executive director for the Fredericton and Upper River Valley area at the Horizon Health Network. He said their dedicated emergency department teams provide the best possible care for every patient.

“Leveraging the unique skills and expertise of these professionals, and successfully integrating them into the ED environment not only demonstrates Horizon’s commitment to utilizing innovative tactics to provide better patient care, but also reflects the dedication and commitment of our physicians and staff, who always strive to provide excellent patient care during every interaction,” Arbeau said.

Horizon Health said more than 100 patients accessed physiotherapy or OT services through the emergency department in the first month of the program. Hundreds more have used the services since.

Physiotherapy and OT resources are available in the emergency department Monday to Friday.

The integration of physiotherapists and occupational therapists into multidisciplinary emergency departments has been successful in other parts of Canada.

Horizon has also implemented similar initiatives at Saint John Regional Hospital and the Moncton hospital. The health authority is examining the possibility of enhancing the services moving forward.

