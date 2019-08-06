

CTV Atlantic





A pilot has been taken to hospital after a small plane flipped off the runway at the Saint John Airport Tuesday morning.

The pilot was the only person on the plane. There is no word on their condition, but they were conscious when taken to hospital.

The runway was closed for several hours Tuesday morning and incoming flights from Montreal and Toronto were cancelled due to the crash. A departing flight to Toronto was also cancelled.

The runway reopened around noon and the airport has resumed normal operations.

The damaged plane was removed from the scene early Tuesday afternoon.

