Pilot sent to hospital after plane flips off runway at Saint John Airport
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 6, 2019 12:47PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 1:48PM ADT
A pilot has been taken to hospital after a small plane flipped off the runway at the Saint John Airport Tuesday morning.
The pilot was the only person on the plane. There is no word on their condition, but they were conscious when taken to hospital.
The runway was closed for several hours Tuesday morning and incoming flights from Montreal and Toronto were cancelled due to the crash. A departing flight to Toronto was also cancelled.
The runway reopened around noon and the airport has resumed normal operations.
The damaged plane was removed from the scene early Tuesday afternoon.