HALIFAX -- The RCMP say a “dangerous” pit bull that may have been involved in a fatal attack is on the loose in the Middle Musquodoboit, N.S., area.

Police tweeted at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday that the dog is on the loose near the intersection of Wittenburg Road and Webster Road.

At 9:09 a.m., police tweeted that the pit bull is suspected to be involved in a fatal attack, but they have not provided any information about the incident, including whether the attack involved a person or another animal.

Police are asking people who live in the area to stay inside and call 911 if the dog is spotted.

The dog is described as tan and brown in colour.

This is a developing story. More to come.