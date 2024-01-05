Planned Dieppe Boulevard extension to cost $42 million

ATLANTIC
    Three levels of government have come together to spend $42 million on a Dieppe Boulevard extension in Dieppe, N.B.

    The work will support housing development and the continued growth of the city, according to a Friday news release from the New Brunswick government.

    “This next step that we are beginning will allow us to pursue the development of our city and respond to certain housing and transportation challenges related to our continued growth,” says Dieppe Mayor Yvon Lapierre.

    The road will be extended by about two kilometres to create a complete loop, the release says.

    The cost of the extension will be divided between the three governments:

    • the New Brunswick government will spend $14 million
    • the federal government will spend $21 million
    • the City of Dieppe will spend just over $7 million

    Work includes clearing land, installing water and sewer lines, culverts, electrical work, curbs, asphalt, multi-functional paths, bus shelters and a water tower.

    “This important project reflects the growth that this region is seeing,” said federal Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc, in the release.

    The project aims to support the growth of Dieppe and to provide services to residents and visitors for years to come, LeBlanc says.

