Planning underway for new net-zero Burnside Transit centre; N.S. spending $7.1 million on first phase

A Halifax Transit bus arrives at a terminal in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan A Halifax Transit bus arrives at a terminal in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

opinion | Tom Mulcair: Why should we care about the Quebec election?

It is really important for those who do care about the future of this incredible country of ours to pay some attention to Francois Legault as he romps to a second consecutive majority, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

  • NEW

    NEW | The Offspring, Simple Plan announce Victoria tour stop

    California pop-punk band the Offspring will be coming to Victoria this fall, with support from Canadian rockers Simple Plan. The Offspring announced the Canadian leg of their Let The Bad Times Roll tour on Tuesday. The 18-date tour kicks off in Halifax on Oct. 31 and will close out in Victoria on Nov. 27 at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

  • New schools opening in Langford but more needed to keep up with demand

    Staff at the brand new Pexsisen Elementary School in Langford, B.C., were hard at work on Friday getting classrooms ready for a new school year. It’s a much needed facility in a district that has seen massive growth over the last few years. But even the grand opening doesn't account for all the new students who have enrolled in the school district this year.