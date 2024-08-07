ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Plans for old Telegraph-Journal building in Saint John unveiled

    There are now plans for a prominent building in Saint John.

    Renovations are well underway for the old Telegraph-Journal building.

    The building, located on the corner of Crown Street and Courtenay Bay Causeway, will now be home to the CAM Institute of Design.

    It’s still unconfirmed when the Saint John-based college will open.

