There are plans in the works in St. Stephen, N.B., to create a museum showcasing the community’s rich basketball history.

The upper floor of the heritage building in downtown St. Stephen is where one of the first basketball games in Canada was played.

Don Walker, a local basketball coach, says he still gets chills whenever he enters the room.

"We look at the ceiling, look at the original architecture, the floor, we look at the foyer area. We can even see an original locker room," says Walker.

In 1890, the YMCA was located in the same area. Two years later, one of the first games of the new sport of basketball was played there.

The game was brought to St. Stephen by inventor James Naismith, who was a student of basketball. Of the original basketball courts, St. Stephen’s is believed to be the only one remaining in the world.

In more recent years, basketball made a brief return to the building. The former Saint John Millrats visited the site to shoot some baskets. But now, the court is being used for storage.

But that could soon change.

"This old gym floor, I see it being the centerpiece of a larger museum celebrating basketball and maybe celebrating sport in general," says sports history enthusiast Darren McCabe.

A community group reached an agreement this week to purchase and develop the building with the owners, the St. Croix Vocational Centre. In turn, the centre is looking for a new location for its downstairs thrift store.

But creating a basketball heritage museum will mean restoration of the court. The group will be approaching various levels of governments and companies for funding.to make it happen.

“We know it's going to be an exciting project and we know we have a lot of work to do, no question. Two years sounds like a long period of time, but in reality it's not," says Walker.

