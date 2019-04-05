

When a home is broken into, some things just can't be replaced.

That's the case for Allan Colbourne of Plaster Rock, N.B., who says his father's war medals were among the things grabbed by thieves while he was away receiving cancer treatment.

“War medals, you can't replace them,” said Colbourne, who has just a few mementos of his father’s military service left after thieves recently broke into his home and stole his father's five priceless war medals.

“Everything was strewn all around,” said Colbourne, a retired forest ranger, “My papers, everything here. Inside the bedroom, and that's where I had the medals and stuff hidden, underneath some clothes in a box -- and the box was empty.”

The break-in occurred while Colbourne was in Saint John receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

“They mean a great deal to me, because I was going to pass them onto my son, who was in the service,” Colbourne said.

He's had to replace other stolen items, too, like his television and chequebook.

Cpl. Galienne Mathieu of the RCMP West District confirmed that they are working an active investigation on this break-and-enter.

They believe it could be related to a fraud call they received on March 11, where someone tried to cash in stolen cheques at a local bank. They are currently verifying if there is a link between the two cases by examining bank video surveillance and other evidence.

Richard Myles lives across the street from Colbourne and checks on his house from time to time.

“It's just hard to believe,” Myles said. “I mean, it's close, but there's been a rash of break-ins this whole area around here in the last two years, and it's been ongoing.”

Colbourne said the string of break-ins is still affecting him.

“One of the reasons I can't sleep is I worry,” Colbourne said. “I'm just here alone, I'm 76.”

He worries about the safety of his property when he goes in for his next treatment and he hopes his father's medals will be returned.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jessica Ng.