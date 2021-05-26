HALIFAX -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, new hobbies have been in full bloom. For many Nova Scotians, that has meant nurturing a love for houseplants.

Deahna Hanson knew she could capitalize on the growing trend, as many people look to find their green thumb by starting an indoor garden.

Hanson launched a Facebook group in January called Nova Scotia Plant Auctions, which has quickly grown into 1,500 members looking to buy and sell houseplants.

The group allows members to sell plants auction-style to the highest bidder. A rare clipping can sometimes fetch hundreds of dollars.

Hanson says she got involved in the "plant world" about a year and a half ago and has spent nearly $15,000 on the hobby since. Her most recent order shipped from Ecuador.

"If I'm buying a plant for $300 and it produces a baby that I can sell for $300, well my plant is free," says Hanson.

Alocasia Cupreas are rare plants known for their metallic sheen leaves. It is also be called a mirror plant. (Photo courtesy: Deahna Hanson)

People are willing to dish out for pricey plants if they're highly sought after.

"The more rare or harder to come by, the more expensive they get," says Hanson.

That can also mean the plants are harder to maintain.

"It's not for someone who doesn't know about their plant," says Hanson. "They're a little more picky."

The group has also created a place for the growing houseplant community in Nova Scotia.

"It's insane the amount of people that you meet and you actually build these huge relationships with," says Hanson

"I think the plant community is exploding. I think it's only going to grow from there.”

Logan Horrocks got into plants four years ago when he moved into his own apartment. He's seen the plant community flourish over the last year.

"I think during the lockdown it's definitely taken a big spike," says Horrocks. "A lot of folks have been looking for hobbies and things, and this is one of them that I think is attainable in some senses."

Horrocks says there's a wide market of different plants and different prices, meaning there's something for everybody.

It also allows people to get in touch with their nurturing side.

"There's something extremely satisfying about being able to watch something grow from one month to the next," says Horrocks, who owns about 200 types of houseplants.

"To see those new leaves is so exciting."

The plant hype is also built up on social media platforms like Instagram, which offers a glimpse into other people's collections.

Horrocks says the plant auction site is also a source of entertainment.

"It's fun to watch even if you're not in the market for anything," says Horrocks. "It's interesting to see what people are willing to pay, too."