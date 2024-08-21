Platinum Blonde joins Billy Idol for 'power packed' East Coast shows

The iconic Canadian rock group Platinum Blonde released their debut studio album 'Standing in the Dark' in 1984. That same year, they joined another famously blonde rocker – Billy Idol – on his Rebel Yell Tour. Now, 40 years later, they've reunited for a cross-Canada tour.

"Billy had just released 'Rebel Yell', we'd just released 'Standing in the Dark', and it's just one of those moments where the timing was everything and it's kind of everything now for us,” singer Mark Holmes told CTV News Atlantic.

"It's been great. I mean, there's a couple of times where I've watched the show and I think back to those times, because it's very similar. Billy's voice is great, he's doing really well, it's exciting to watch."

Rebel Yell Canada 2024 has three East Coast shows on the schedule. They'll take the stage in Moncton Wednesday night, Halifax on Friday, and St. John’s Sunday.

"I'm looking forward to it, I can't wait to get out there," said Holmes.

According to Holmes, the show is "power packed" and the acts aren't holding back.

"It’s a great show," he said.

"Our audience gets older and then it gets younger again and they just don't want us to change, and we do our best not to."

Holmes said the group has reached a whole new audience in recent years.

"I think because of the internet and a lot of open forums and social media we became, I guess, we're in a situation where we still sign records," he said.

The group's second album has hit a major milestone. 'Alien Shores,' which was released in 1985, has now gone eight times platinum.

"It's actually, it's on the tipping point of nine times at the moment. So if anybody really likes 'Alien Shores', go to iTunes and download one, it would be great," said Holmes.