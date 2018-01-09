

CTV Atlantic





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in the Halifax area today to host a public town hall meeting.

Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson says in a statement that the event will be held at Sackville High School in Lower Sackville, N.S. Tuesday evening.

Samson says the prime minister wants to hear from the public on issues that matter as the New Year begins.

He says Trudeau held town hall meetings from coast to coast in 2017 and plans to do the same this year.

Samson says topics include how to create growth that works for everyone, prepare for the jobs of the future, and build a stronger more resilient middle class.

The event starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

Guests must RSVP online, while admission to the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

With files from The Canadian Press