Pole problems: Fredericton-area roundabout has unintended hitch

Construction is nearing completion on a new roundabout on a road leading into Fredericton, that was built to try to improve traffic flow. However, there is one detail that remains to be resolved - a utility pole sits directly in the roadway.

CTV News reached out to NB Power for an explanation. The utility said it is not one of their poles. However, crews were on site Friday.

The City of Fredericton said the entire project changed the road alignment and elevation to address traffic and area flooding, which included moving existing communication and power poles.

“The utility pole in question existed previously. It was paved around by crews so that the roundabout could be partially opened,” said Shasta Stairs, with the City of Fredericton, in an email to CTV News.

“Once that work is done, the pole will no longer serve a purpose and be removed. It was not built into the roundabout.”

They city says work will continue next week and the roundabout is expected to fully open shortly thereafter.